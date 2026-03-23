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TLC & Salt-N-Pepa And En Vogue Announce Iconic Tour

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa And En Vogue Announce Iconic Tour

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are going on tour together for the first time ever, and they're bringing another iconic group along with them.

Published on March 23, 2026

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  • Three legendary female groups are joining forces for the first time on a co-headlining tour.
  • The tour promises a night packed with the groups' biggest hits, creating an empowering 'super girl power' experience.
  • The artists emphasize their sisterhood and desire to celebrate their shared legacy of resilience and empowerment.
Salt-N-Pepa and TLC
Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are going on tour together for the first time ever, and they’re bringing another iconic group along with them.

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are hitting the road together on a co-headlining North American tour, where they will be joined by fellow R&B legends En Vogue as a special guest.

Aptly named the “It’s Iconic” tour, the event marks the first time the three influential female groups will share the stage together, celebrating music that helped define a generation. This announcement comes just a few days before the trio is set to appear together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26 in their first joint performance.

According to a press release from Live Nation, fans can expect a night packed with some of the most recognizable hits from all three groups, including TLC’s “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls” and “Creep,” Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man,” and En Vogue favorites like “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” Free Your Mind” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”

“It’s going to be so much for them,” Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa said about the upcoming tour. “Overwhelming almost. All the music that’s going to be played? It’s like, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! OH MY GOD!’ “

“This show is going to be crazy,” Cheryl “Salt” James added. “I feel like this is going to be the most fun touring experience I’ve ever had. And I feel like we’re going to feel the queens in the building, you know what I mean? Like, we earned this seat!”

During that same interview, the three groups went on to discuss the sisterhood between them all, emphasizing that they want to create an evening for concertgoers that’s free from competition and filled with the uniting energy of “super girl power.”

“Having all of us come together, it’s a cultural olympian,” En Vogue’s Terry Ellis said. “And just being able to work with these ladies. They represent resilience, empowerment, and to be a part of that? They’re legends.”

“You’re legends,” said TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

“We’re all legends!” James interjected.

Tickets for the It’s Iconic tour will first be available through presales beginning March 24, with general sales opening March 26 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. The tour kicks off Aug. 15 in Franklin, Tenn., and will make stops in cities including Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta and Las Vegas before wrapping Oct. 11 in Concord, Calif.

VIP packages will also be offered for fans, including meet-and-greet opportunities with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, as well as premium ticket options and exclusive merchandise tied to TLC.

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TLC, Salt-N-Pepa And En Vogue Announce Iconic Tour was originally published on bossip.com

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