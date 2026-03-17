Teyana Taylor Speaks Out After Security Incident At The Oscars

Teyana Taylor, Oscar nominee, had brief interaction with security that sparked online discussion.

Taylor downplayed severity but stood firm on not tolerating disrespect, Academy apologized and promised changes.

Incident was unintentional but did not meet security team's standards, focus remains on Taylor's successful awards season.

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Teyana Taylor is speaking out following an unexpected moment that unfolded after the 2026 Oscars in Los Angeles. The actress and performer, who attended the ceremony as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress, found herself at the center of attention after a brief interaction with security staff sparked conversation online.

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Taylor was nominated for her role in One Battle After Another, a film that had a strong showing at the awards ceremony. While she did not take home the trophy, the movie itself had a big night, earning several major wins, including Best Picture. The night, however, took an unexpected turn once the ceremony ended.

Teyana Taylor Security Incident

Videos began circulating on social media showing Taylor visibly upset, claiming a security guard had put his hands on her. In the clip, she can be heard saying, “Do not shove me. Do not touch me,” as others nearby reacted to the situation. The moment quickly gained traction online, with many questioning exactly what happened.

Despite the attention, Taylor later addressed the situation in a calm and measured way. Speaking publicly after the incident, she downplayed the severity while still making her stance clear.

“There’s always that one,” she said. “Everything’s fine. I’m happy. But I don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unprovoked,” she said.

Shortly after her comments, the Academy released a statement responding to the situation. While the security team involved was part of an outside company, the organization took responsibility for the experience of its guests.

“We are extremely upset to learn about this incident,” the statement read. “The experience of every guest is our responsibility, and this behavior is not acceptable.”

The Academy also praised Taylor for how she handled the situation, describing her as “remarkable” and “supportive” throughout the awards season. They confirmed that steps are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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Taylor acknowledged the Academy’s response, expressing appreciation for their support in a message shared online.

The security company involved also issued its own statement, explaining that the interaction occurred while managing a crowded area at the event. They described the contact as unintentional but admitted the situation escalated and did not meet their professional standards.

Related: A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners

Related: Teyanna Taylor Dominates The ‘One Battle After Another’ Press Run With Bold Fashion

While the moment created a brief wave of controversy, Taylor’s response and the quick statements from both the Academy and the security team helped bring clarity to the situation. Overall, the focus remains on a successful awards night and Taylor’s continued rise in Hollywood.

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Teyana Taylor Speaks Out After Security Incident At The Oscars was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com