Kandi Burruss’ Patchwork Doll Costume Gives Major 2025 Halloween Energy

Halloween season is here, and if there’s one thing we can always count on, it’s Kandi Burruss giving us a lewk. Or maybe two, or three.

Kandi Burrus Gives Major Halloween Doll Energy On Social Media

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Broadway, producer, and mogul never halfway commits. She goes all in, embodying her characters. From the glam, to the acting, to the social media rollout, Kandi treats Halloween like her own personal stage. And, this year’s transformation took it to another level.

For 2025, Kandi turned heads during her Amazon Live stream wearing a show-stopping costume inspired by a haunted doll-like character. Her skin was painted an icy blue from head to toe, detailed with realistic “stitches” and shading that gave the illusion of a hand-sewn creation come to life.

The look was paired with a bright, waist-length red wig – sleek, straight, and striking against the blue paint – and finished with bold, theatrical makeup.

Her dress was a patchwork corset gown made of different fabrics – we love a pattern play. Think leather, plaid, satin, and printed panels stitched together – that gave major Tim Burton energy with a sexy, modern twist. The off-the-shoulder cut added drama, while the full high-low skirt brought movement and flair. Kandi completed the look with striped thigh-high socks, lace-up black boots, and a pumpkin-shaped purse.

Kandi Burruss Is The Queen Of Halloween – Take Your Crown Sis

Of course, Kandi didn’t just post a photo. True to form, she gave fans a full moment. From videos to playful captions, the R&B singer showed off every angle of her Halloween masterpiece.

And it’s not her first time slaying the spooky season. From her zebra-paint body art in 2024 to her sweet-but-sultry “Cotton Kandi” alter ego in past years, she’s made Halloween her personal runway.

So, if you needed a sign to go all out this year, this is it. Kandi’s leading the way. Be bold, be creative, and be that girl.