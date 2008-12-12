Terry’s Ex Got His Groove Back

Jonathan Plummer, ex-husband of writer Terry McMillan, is back on the scene with a new woman.

Plummer, whose relationship with McMillan ended when he came out of the closet in 2004. He was the muse for McMillan’s hit novel How Stella Got Her Groove Back and its subsequent movie starring Angela Bassett, and many were led to believe Plummer surprised McMillan with the news of his sexuality only after he became a legal citizen.

The only thing we’re confused about is…

He had to TELL her he was gay???

[Source: The YBF]

Also On HelloBeautiful: