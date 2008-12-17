HOTTEST TRENDS OF ’08: Peep Toe Booties

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

A hybrid of sandal and low-cut boots, peep toe boots were all the rage of 2008.

Vince Camuto ‘Gordon’ Bootie





Victorian-inspired bootie with flirty peep toe and chunky heel. $158.95 at nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Purple “Midory” Bootie

These stunning peep toe suede booties will add a brilliant style boost to any outfit. $109.00 at stevemadden.com



N.Y.L.A. ‘Orian’ Bootie

Curvaceous stitching and gleaming metallic hardware enhance a stylish leather bootie fashioned with a flirty peep toe and sky-high stacked heel. $104.95 at nordstrom.com

Leighton Patent & Stretch Peep Toe Bootie

Ankle boot in a matte stretch fabric has a wide patent band that secures your feet. $179.00 at bebe.com

Women’s Mossimo “Valentina” Peep-Toe Booties

Create instant drama with these Bronze Bootie-style pumps. $26.99 at target.com

