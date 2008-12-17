CLOSE
HOTTEST TRENDS OF ’08: Peep Toe Booties

A hybrid of sandal and low-cut boots, peep toe boots were all the rage of 2008.

Vince Camuto ‘Gordon’ Bootie



Victorian-inspired bootie with flirty peep toe and chunky heel. $158.95 at nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Purple “Midory” Bootie

These stunning peep toe suede booties will add a brilliant style boost to any outfit. $109.00 at stevemadden.com

N.Y.L.A. ‘Orian’ Bootie

Curvaceous stitching and gleaming metallic hardware enhance a stylish leather bootie fashioned with a flirty peep toe and sky-high stacked heel. $104.95 at nordstrom.com

Leighton Patent & Stretch Peep Toe Bootie

Ankle boot in a matte stretch fabric has a wide patent band that secures your feet.  $179.00 at bebe.com

Women’s Mossimo “Valentina” Peep-Toe Booties

Create instant drama with these Bronze Bootie-style pumps. $26.99 at target.com

