T-Boz Is Broke, Too

Just the other day we posted a story about Fantasia’s $1.3 million going into foreclosure. But it turns out the ‘American Idol’ winner isn’t the only singer having financial troubles.

Tionne Watkins, best known as lead singer T-Boz from the group TLC, has a house in Georgia that is under foreclosure and will be auctioned off in January. According records, she defaulted on a $530k mortgage. Ouch! That’s not sexy or cool, but definitely crazy.

[Source: Rhymes With Snitch]

