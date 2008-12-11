CLOSE
Home

T-Boz Is Broke, Too

Leave a comment

Just the other day we posted a story about Fantasia’s $1.3 million going into foreclosure. But it turns out the ‘American Idol’ winner isn’t the only singer having financial troubles.

Tionne Watkins, best known as lead singer T-Boz from the group TLC, has a house in Georgia that is under foreclosure and will be auctioned off in January. According records, she defaulted on a $530k mortgage. Ouch! That’s not sexy or cool, but definitely crazy.

[Source: Rhymes With Snitch]

chilli , fantasia barrino , foreclosure , left eye , mortgage , t-boz , tlc

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close