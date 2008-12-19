FANTASY FRIDAY: Travel Must-Haves

The cost of traveling by may be on the rise, but that doesn’t mean we have to battle our way through the airport with less than perfect travel gear.Check out the goods.
Louis Vuitton Trolley 50 Bosphore
This Louis Vuitton carry-on comes with an exterior flat pocket for plane tickets, a zipper pocket and an exterior side pocket. $2,310.00 at louisvuitton.com
Coach Passport Holder
A passport holder is the new functional accessory. Invest in this Coach passport holder and they’ll overlook the fact that you’re an American. $148 at coach.com
Gucci Carry On And Tote Combo
This Gucci duo is definitely a must-have. Small trolley with retractable handle and companion carry- on. $1995 and $875 respectively at gucci.com
Villa Magazine Tote
This slim Tumi tote accommodates your magazines and computer. $395 at tumi.com
GoInCase Laptop Cover
The ergonomic shoulder strap and retractable tuck away handles offer carrying comfort, while the plush faux-fur lined interior and reinforced padding provide optimum notebook protection. $59.95 at goincase.com