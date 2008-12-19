FANTASY FRIDAY: Travel Must-Haves

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The cost of traveling by may be on the rise, but that doesn’t mean we have to battle our way through the airport with less than perfect travel gear.Check out the goods.

Louis Vuitton Trolley 50 Bosphore

This Louis Vuitton carry-on comes with an exterior flat pocket for plane tickets, a zipper pocket and an exterior side pocket. $2,310.00 at louisvuitton.com

Coach Passport Holder

A passport holder is the new functional accessory. Invest in this Coach passport holder and they’ll overlook the fact that you’re an American. $148 at coach.com

Gucci Carry On And Tote Combo

This Gucci duo is definitely a must-have. Small trolley with retractable handle and companion carry- on. $1995 and $875 respectively at gucci.com

Villa Magazine Tote

This slim Tumi tote accommodates your magazines and computer. $395 at tumi.com

GoInCase Laptop Cover

The ergonomic shoulder strap and retractable tuck away handles offer carrying comfort, while the plush faux-fur lined interior and reinforced padding provide optimum notebook protection. $59.95 at goincase.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: