Bobby Brown Tells All, After All

Bobby Brown was going to write a tell-all book about his sexual encounters and life with the legendary Whitney Houston, but he’d signed an agreement stating that he couldn’t slander her if anything went wrong in their relationship. But wait! Bobby found a loophole! And now he’s going to make a lot of money using someone else’s name.

Derek Handspike just published “Bobby Brown: The Truth, the Whole Truth, and Nothing But the Truth,” a biography of the former teen star. It used to be Bobby’s Book, but Whitney’s lawyers were like, “oh hell to the no, Bobby,” and put the kibosh on it. So now the book is technically authored by this Handspike character, though Bobby will be getting a nice chunk of change from the transaction.

In the book, Bobby talks about how he “died” three times from drug overdoses, played Hide the Salami with Janet Jackson, and plays out Karrine Steffans aka “Superhead,” calling her a bad mother and saying she was only useful for her fellatio.

Damn, Bobby. Was all that necessary?

Do you think it’s fair to write a tell-all book about your past loves? Let us know!

[Source: FOXNews.com]

Also On HelloBeautiful: