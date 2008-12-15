HOTTEST TREND OF 2008: Riding Boots

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

You might not be able to afford the horse, but you can afford the boots. Riding boots were all the rage in ’08. Here are our Top 5 that fits every budget.

Cole Haan Fabrizia Tall Boot

Classic riding boot with a twist handcrafted in Italy in suede with patent leather. Equestrian buckle detail.

$439.95 at colehaan.com

Nine West Barkin

Giddy up and ride the streets in this ‘Barkin’ Nine West boots. $142.45 at zappos.com

Delia’s Emily Riding Boot

Flat leather boot with back zipper; man-made bottom. Brown, black. Whole and half sizes: 6-9, 10. Imported. Catalog and web exclusive. $39.99 at delias.com

Corso Como Selma

This chocolate pull-on riding boot features lace-up detail and buckle accent. $179.99 at piperlime.com

Steve Madden Women’s Intyce Riding Boot

Tuck skinny jeans into this on-trend yet classic boot or pair it with skirts for a softer look. $119.90 at endless.com

