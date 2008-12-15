HOTTEST TREND OF 2008: Riding Boots

You might not be able to afford the horse, but you can afford the boots. Riding boots were all the rage in ’08. Here are our Top 5 that fits every budget.
Cole Haan Fabrizia Tall Boot
Classic riding boot with a twist handcrafted in Italy in suede with patent leather. Equestrian buckle detail.
$439.95 at colehaan.com
Nine West Barkin
Giddy up and ride the streets in this ‘Barkin’ Nine West boots. $142.45 at zappos.com
Delia’s Emily Riding Boot
Flat leather boot with back zipper; man-made bottom. Brown, black. Whole and half sizes: 6-9, 10. Imported. Catalog and web exclusive. $39.99 at delias.com
Corso Como Selma
This chocolate pull-on riding boot features lace-up detail and buckle accent. $179.99 at piperlime.com
Steve Madden Women’s Intyce Riding Boot
Tuck skinny jeans into this on-trend yet classic boot or pair it with skirts for a softer look. $119.90 at endless.com
We’ll be doing our Hottest Trends in 08 this week, check back tomorrow to see what made the list.
