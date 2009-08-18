Ciara Bumped Off Britney Spears’ Tour

It was announced today that Jordin Sparks will join Britney Spears’ tour as the opening act. Uh oh! This must mean Ciara is NOT on the tour anymore! Check out the official statement from BrtineySpears.com:

Platinum-selling 19 Recordings/Jive Records artist Jordin Sparks will join “The Circus Starring Britney Spears” as special guest on the second North American leg of the tour. Sparks will perform on the U.S. portion of the trek including dates in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Detroit, Chicago and more before concluding on September 26 & 27 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, NV. Previously announced opening act Kristinia DeBarge will join the tour for all dates; while up-and-coming acts Girlicious and One Call will appear in select cities (see full details below).

