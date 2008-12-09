Am I Allergic To Sex?

Many women suffer through some type of discomfort during sex. Much of this discomfort is often ignored or even considered normal. The truth is that sex should never be uncomfortable, not even one bit. Here’s a few things to consider if something just isn’t quite right during your passionate moments in the bedroom.

Lubrication. This is where things could get a little sticky. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with a little lube during your lovemaking (It’s a lot of pressure on a girl to keep things friction free!) but some lubes contain ingredients that can cause irritation.

1) The first culprit could be glycerin. Glycerin is a sugar and is used to make lube taste sweet. The only problem is that sugar is that promotes yeast growth. So if you’re prone to yeast infections steer clear of glycerin! There are many glycerin free lubes out there such as Sliquid (which comes in yummy glycerin-free flavored versions!), Astroglide Free, Babelube and Liquid Silk just to name a few. Lastly, silicone lube is the most non-irritating and body safe option out there.

2) Parabens are chemical softeners that we don’t actually know much about. They could lead to cancer, infertility, birth defects and possibly more. Sliquid makes great paraben-free lubricants that can help you out.

3) Check the label for any ingredients that you know you are allergic to. This sounds simple but a lot of organic or natural lubes contain extracts from essential oils that you may be allergic to.

My advice is to do some research and find a specialty store in your hometown (or even online) where you can get quality lubricants. Often your drugstore will only offer the bottom of the barrel for lubricants.

Latex. Many people have latex allergies that they are unaware of. Don’t worry about being safe because there’s plenty of condoms made out of polyurethane that will ease those latex allergies. Try Trojan’s Supra brand or Durex’s Avanti brand.

Nonoxynol-9 (spermicide). Most condom manufacturers have recognized this ingredient as hazardous to one’s health. This chemical is used in spermicidal lubricants and actually irritates the mucous membranes down there. This can increase the transmission of STIs and especially HIV. Many women find this ingredient to be extremely irritating, even to the point of excruciating pain.

Semen. Yes, it’s true that you could be allergic to your partner’s ejaculate. The pH level of semen is more alkaline where as the pH of the vagina is more on the acidic side. So when you’re having everything can go haywire down there. If you find out that this is in fact the problem, it’s not the end of the world. Some minor adjustments can have you both sharing the love once again.

