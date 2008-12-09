Fantasia Is Losing Her Home

Unless you’re Kelly Clarkson, American Idol winners don’t exactly end up bringing in the big bucks. Fantasia Barrino would know – she’s about to lose her house unless she can come up with some cash.

According to US Magazine, Fantasia’s 6-bedroom home in North Caroline is currently being foreclosed on. If she can’t pay her bills by January 12, the 6,232 square foot pad, which she bought for $1.3 million, is going to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The singer has a second house in North Carolina, which is reportedly doing fine.

When it comes to singing, it’s probably in one’s best interest to really rake in the dollars and wait until a few hit albums have passed before going all crazy with the spending – it’s so hard to stay popular in the music industry!

