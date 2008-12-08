Skin Cancer Made Fun?

Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you can’t tan. But that still doesn’t mean it’s good for you, whatever shade your skin is.

Designer Yu-Chiao Wang designed this robe with cutouts in the back, intended to be worn in the sun. The result is a design on your back that looks like a tattoo, but is really a tan. I guess it’s good for women who don’t want to get real tattoos, but is it worth the cost of a potential skin problem? Tanning is fun, but something about this just doesn’t seem right.

