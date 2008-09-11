Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Posted September 11, 2008
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
Keep your living space clutter-free – and add some color while you’re at it – with this yellow sideboard from www.ikea.comI’m loving the clean, simple lines on this piece – No handles, just push to open. It comes with 2 adjustable shelves and my favorite feature: an open space in the back, so cords can remain hidden.
349.00, ikea.com
