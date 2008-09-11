CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Sideboard

Leave a comment

Keep your living space clutter-free – and add some color while you’re at it – with this yellow sideboard from www.ikea.comI’m loving the clean, simple lines on this piece – No handles, just push to open. It comes with 2 adjustable shelves and my favorite feature: an open space in the back, so cords can remain hidden.

349.00, ikea.com

Ikea , yellow sideboard

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close