Keke Palmer Is Glowing In A Yellow Jonathan Simkhai Dress

Keke Palmer was spotted on the scene recently absolutely glowing in a yellow dress that we love.

29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Keke Palmer is still all smiles after revealing her big pregnancy news and was spotted on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump at the AFI Awards luncheon and it’s safe to say that she’s glowing!

The beauty was spotted on the scene bumping around in a yellow Jonathan Simkhai gown for the annual luncheon Awards. The beauty wore the designer gown to perfection, pairing it with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and minimal jewelry.  The mother to be was all smiles as she posed with her growing baby bump while stopping for a few pictures on the red carpet and surely owned the event with her killer style.

Check out the stunning look below.

Is it safe to say that yellow is Keke’s color? I mean, we’re just loving this look on Keke! What do you think about her pregnancy style and gorgeous glow?

