America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Marcelle (formerly Eva Pigford) attended the L.A. premiere of Nothing Like the Holidays last night arm-in-arm with Lance Gross. She’s come a long way from being an emotional contestant on Top Model and is looking absolutely amazing as always.

Here’s a flashback to the episode where Eva won ANTM:

