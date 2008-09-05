CLOSE
Two’s Company

Create the perfect modern lounging experience with this contemporary chaise from chiasso.com. The natural fabric and solid wood frame will look great in any setting. I’m loving the new wider size- more room for me, and maybe the boyfriend…if I feel like sharing.

1,198.00, http://www.chiasso.com

chiasso , contemporary chaise

Close