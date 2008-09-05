Two’s Company

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Create the perfect modern lounging experience with this contemporary chaise from chiasso.com. The natural fabric and solid wood frame will look great in any setting. I’m loving the new wider size- more room for me, and maybe the boyfriend…if I feel like sharing.
1,198.00, http://www.chiasso.com
