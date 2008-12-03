Kitchen Holiday Gift Guide For Under $25

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

With the holidays upon us, it’s time to start thinking about holiday gifts for those who love all things kitchen. Here are some suggestions from HB.

Orka Fruit Juicer/Press

Handy citrus juicer doubles as a press for berries, melons, grapes and more. Dishwasher safe plastic. $9.95 at surlatable.com

Colored Glass Cocktail Shakers

Colorful glass shakers features a stainless steel top has a built-in strainer. $13 at potterybarn.com

Trio Cheese Set

This cheese trio serving set works just as beautifully on hard or soft cheeses. Reasonably priced,and already boxed, it makes a great host gift. $15 at aplusrstore.com

Emerson Electric Wine Bottle Opener

This electric wine bottle opener opens all traditional wine bottles and comes with a built-in foil cutter and adapter. $14.99 at target.com

Gem Martini Glasses

These martini trumpet flares scream party!! Availbale in pink, blue or green. $4.95 each at cb2.com

