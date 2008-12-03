Kitchen Holiday Gift Guide For Under $25

With the holidays upon us, it’s time to start thinking about holiday gifts for those who love all things kitchen. Here are some suggestions from HB.
Orka Fruit Juicer/Press
Handy citrus juicer doubles as a press for berries, melons, grapes and more. Dishwasher safe plastic. $9.95 at surlatable.com
Colored Glass Cocktail Shakers
Colorful glass shakers features a stainless steel top has a built-in strainer. $13 at potterybarn.com
Trio Cheese Set
This cheese trio serving set works just as beautifully on hard or soft cheeses. Reasonably priced,and already boxed, it makes a great host gift. $15 at aplusrstore.com
Emerson Electric Wine Bottle Opener
This electric wine bottle opener opens all traditional wine bottles and comes with a built-in foil cutter and adapter. $14.99 at target.com
Gem Martini Glasses
These martini trumpet flares scream party!! Availbale in pink, blue or green. $4.95 each at cb2.com