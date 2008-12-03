CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Kitchen Holiday Gift Guide For Under $25

Leave a comment

With the holidays upon us, it’s time to start thinking about holiday gifts for those who love all things kitchen. Here are some suggestions from HB.

Orka Fruit Juicer/Press

Handy citrus juicer doubles as a press for berries, melons, grapes and more. Dishwasher safe plastic. $9.95 at surlatable.com

Colored Glass Cocktail Shakers

Colorful glass shakers features a stainless steel top has a built-in strainer. $13 at potterybarn.com

Trio Cheese Set

This cheese trio serving set works just as beautifully on hard or soft cheeses. Reasonably priced,and already boxed, it makes a great host gift. $15 at aplusrstore.com

Emerson Electric Wine Bottle Opener

This electric wine bottle opener opens all traditional wine bottles and comes with a built-in foil cutter and adapter. $14.99 at target.com

Gem Martini Glasses

These martini trumpet flares scream party!! Availbale in pink, blue or green. $4.95 each at cb2.com

cb2 , crate and barrel , Holiday Gift Guide , Kitchen , pottery barn , target

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close