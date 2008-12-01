HB 12-DAY WEDDING PREP, DAY 12: Hair/Nails/Makeup

These 3 elements finish off your whole wedding look. You want your style to be elegant and classy, without looking way over the top. Makeup on your wedding day is meant to enhance your natural beauty. You don’t want to go out there looking like a Snowbeast in a big white dress, crazy hair piled on top of your head, and dramatic drag-queen makeup!

YOUR MAKEUP

Try having your makeup artist, or yourself, do your eye makeup with a subtle, smoky look to it. This makes your eyes really pop, but doesn’t make it look like you have a black eye, either.

For your cheeks, choose a shade of pinks or golden bronzes that best match your complexion. If you remember what you look like after being kissed by the sun, you can match your natural rosy cheek to a color of blush.

The #1 DON’T for your lips is a dark lipstick or gloss. This will draw way too much attention to your lips in a negative way. You want to look radiant and have people looking at you with envy on your day. If you choose a pale shade of pink, brown, or any light color that matches your skin tone, it will look best.

A HELPFUL TIP:

Only accentuate one facial feature the most. For example, do a smoky eye and subtle glossy lips. Or do a more natural eye and a lip shade that will stand out a little more. Just remember that LESS IS MORE when it comes to makeup. You want to look like a beautifully dolled-up version of yourself, but not like an entirely different person.

YOUR HAIR

As for your hair, ask your stylist, or, if you are doing your hair yourself, look up some tips online for which style would look best for you in your gown.

HELPFUL TIPS

If you are showing a lot of your back for example, you might want to wear your hair up. Also wear your hair up if your dress has a lot of detail that you definitely want to show off. You didn’t buy it for nothing!

If your dress doesn’t have too much detail, or if you just have really long hair and love how it looks all tussled and wavy, then wear it down. You can really never go wrong wearing your hair down.

YOUR NAILS

The best suggestion I could give about your nails for your wedding day is: get a French manicure. It’s a classic look that won’t take any attention away from how glamorous you are that day. Go to your favorite salon, get that ridiculously expensive mani-pedi combo, and treat yourself! You deserve it after dealing with planning your wedding, dealing with uncanny bridesmaids, and the future husband who still has no clue what is going on.

TIPS:

Make sure to have your nails done either 2 days before the wedding (your best bet) or the day before. This way, your nails will be freshly done with less chance of chipping or breaking off.

Wedding time can be stressful, so you will definitely want some sort of massage or relaxation therapy. Go for it, but beware of timing! If you have a massage, especially deep tissue massage, the day before your wedding or the day of, there is a huge chance that your body won’t fully recover. Recover from a massage, you ask? Yes! Your body needs time to recover from all the physical pressure it took on from the treatment, which will most likely leave you feeling sore for the next day or two. Do yourself a favor…round up your bridesmaids one week before the wedding and head out to a spa for a weekend getaway. This will give you all one last fling before you get hitched, and allow everyone to relax and enjoy life while the wedding is still only one week away.

