HB 12-DAY WEDDING PREP, DAY 11: Gift Registry

Your registry is very important. You know about all those things you want/need for your future home with your new hubby? Well, here’s the chance to ask for a lot! You won’t always get what you ask for, but it’s nice to have a variety of things on your list.

Choose your items for wedding gift registry online and build your gift list. Then, if you decide to head to the store to see china patterns in person, at least your bridal registry will be created, and you won’t have to hunt for wedding registry clerks and wait a half hour while they create your bridal registry and type in all your info that you could have done yourself online from home.

Many times the guests cannot find items on your registry, and a gift certificate really takes the pressure off them. Then you can go buy what you want when it goes on sale.

Try to stick to places where invited guests will be able to afford your gifts. Places such as Bed, Bath & Beyond, Crate & Barrel, and Macy’s are popular with today’s modern brides.

