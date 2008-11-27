HB 12-DAY WEDDING PREP, DAY 8: The Bouquet

Your bouquet MUST look exquisite and dazzle everyone watching you walk down the aisle. A general rule of thumb is to choose flowers for your bouquet that match the flower arrangements for your wedding reception. Keep your bouquet slightly simple, though. You don’t want those lilies stealing your thunder!!

On a Budget? Try these helpful hints:

Use flowers that are in season. They will be cheaper since they’re easier to find in stock.

Use fake flowers! They’re much cheaper than the real thing, and they’ll last forever.

HELPFUL SITES

Your Wedding Company

Celebrations

Silk Specialties

Martha Stewart Weddings

