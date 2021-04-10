Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Progress From #HottieBootcamp And Has Us Asking For The Ab Routine!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve been keeping up with Megan Thee Stallion’s fitness journey on Instagram then you know that our good sis has been consistently putting in work in her #HottieBootcamp since January and the results are paying off tenfold!

Although Meg was already body goals before the #HottieBootcamp began, in January she announced to her fans that she would begin a journey towards consistent fitness and healthier living – not so much to lose weight but more to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Since then, she’s taken us through junk food purges, healthy grocery trips, and countless workout routines where she’s eaten healthy and worked hard to tone, sculpt and build her already banging body.

Now, after 4 months of consistent discipline, healthy eating, and hard work, she’s showing major results and looks absolutely amazing! She took to IG recently to share a side-by-side pic of her before she began the #HottieBootcamp until now, and quite frankly… she’s stunning!

“When I first started #hottiebootcamp in JANUARY to now,” she captioned the photo adding a flex emoji. “Stay consistent hotties.”

We know she already looked great in the before photo but the after photo definitely shows off her newly sculpted abs through her blue crop top and skin-tight leggings, showing us all that she’ll definitely be ready for outside this “hot girl summer.”

Earlier this week, Meg posted an IGTV video of her alongside her #HottieBootcamp trainers as she hit her cardio and weight workout. In the 11 minute video, she ran an intense hill workout on the beach, lifted a few weights, hit a series of ab exercises, and finally completed a number of burpees before turning up to Roddy Rich’s hit single, “High Fashion”. Check out the video below.

Looking good, Meg!

Don’t miss…

Megan Thee Stallion Is The New Face Of Revlon’s Reign On Fragrance!

Length Check: Megan Thee Stallion’s Natural Curls Are Dripping Down Her Back

Also On HelloBeautiful: