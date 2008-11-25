Ginkgo Biloba Doesn’t Help Dementia, Says Study

You’ve probably seen the commercials posing ginkgo biloba as a great natural herb to take for memory restoration, but recent studies have shown that it is actually an ineffective method for slowing the process of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

CNN.com reported the six-year study, which found that not only does ginkgo biloba fail in retarding the degeneration caused by the two illnesses, but is in fact not particularly beneficial to human health in any way. In other words, the pills you’ve been stocking up on in order to remember appointments and other small things might have been a waste of money the whole time. Perhaps those who sensed an increase in memory were psychologically convinced that the herb had something to do with it – not a far-fetched theory, when you think about it.

To read the full article, click here.

