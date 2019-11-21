The Internet Is Ready To Risk It All After Normani Shows Off Mahogany Curves In Savage X Lingerie

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Our girl Normani is giving us body and bawse goals as the first ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The Motivation singer made the announcement via social media, thanking Rihanna with a sweet message “I love you.”

When you visit the Save X website, a personal note from Rihanna reads,

“Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X Ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

Normani is a siren in Savage X’s “Ultra Sexy Satin Cupless Bra,” “Divorce Court Thigh High Stay Up Stockings” and a pair of lace panties. Styled with a half-up/half-down mahogany brown up-do and jewels.

I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @SavageXFenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @rihanna i want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. i don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but having some Savage X on always helps!! pic.twitter.com/FvcQVchbvE — Normani (@Normani) November 21, 2019

Normani is “beyond honored” by the opportunity. In a quote provided on the commerce site, she says,

“Rihanna and Savage X celebrate and empower women of all shapes, sizes and colors everywhere — its a beautiful thing and is truly revolutionary. I am so grateful and excited for what’s to come with my new Savage X family.”

