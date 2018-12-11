Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary

Over the last couple years, mental health has become a topic of discussion, especially among the Black community. Statistics show that 1 in 5 adults will experience a mental health condition in a year and 50% in their lifetime. With stats like that, it’s clear that mental health should be taken seriously both in and out of the workplace.

Sometimes the daily stresses of life can add to your mental distress. Problems at work, school and in your personal life are all triggers that can lead to your mental health not being up to par and could cause mental breakdowns, anxiety and unwanted stress. In fact, it’s not uncommon to feel overstressed or overworked this time of the year due to the pressures of closing deals before the holidays, making the holidays perfect for your loved ones or just the heightened pressure on the hustle and bustle that the end of the year often brings.

Taking mental health breaks are necessary to help improve and maintain your mental state. You’ll need to take time to recharge your spiritual, emotional and physical batteries from time to time to avoid having mental breakdowns and keep you performing at your best and most productive self. While taking full days off may not be feasible for some, a way to improve and maintain your mental health is to simply just disconnect from the world and spend time focusing on yourself.

Exercises like meditation, reading, journaling, self-care and even binge watching your favorite TV series are wonderful ways to disconnect, focus on something else and recharge your battery to help elevate your mind and mental state.

Mental health is a personal matter that can begin impacting you publically if you don’t nourish it, just like you do with your physical health. When you start to feel overwhelmed, overworked or overstressed, remember to take a mental health break to rejuvenate your mind and spirit. After all, you can’t perform at your best and be a beacon of light to others if your mental health isn’t where you need it to be.

