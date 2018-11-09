CLOSE
Trending
Home > ThinkBeautiful

Good News! ‘Mother Of The Movement’ Lucy McBath Beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel In Major Upset

The mother of slain teen Jordan Davis and the two-time breast cancer survivor is heading to Congress.

Leave a comment
AOL BUILD Presents: 'The Armor Of Light'

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

While we await whether Stacey Abrams will have garnered enough votes for a December 4 runoff for the governor’s seat, there is some very good news coming out of Georgia today.

Lucy McBath, one of the “mothers of the movement,” beat Republican Rep. Karen Handel in what was a tight Congressional race. On Wednesday, McBath—who ran her campaign on a platform of gun control, healthcare for all and gender equality —declared her win on Wednesday evening, winning narrowly by a mere 3,000 plus votes.

What’s so remarkable about McBath’s win in this Atlanta suburb that this seat has been occupied by a Republican for the past 30 years. In addition, McBath did what Democrat John Ossoff couldn’t achieve in last spring’s closely watched special election.

“After a hard fought race, I am honored to announce that the people of Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District have put their trust in my vision for the future of our district and nation. The voters responded to my commitment to put aside partisan fights for the good of the American people,” the statement read in part.

According to CNN, Handel conceded the race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District early Thursday morning in a statement she issued on social media.

“After carefully reviewing all of the election results data, it is clear that I came up a bit short on Tuesday,” Handel said in the statement.

“Congratulations to Representative-Elect Lucy McBath and I send her only good thoughts and much prayer for the journey that lies ahead for her.”

McBath is mostly known for the 2012 racist shooting death of her teenage son Jordan Davis. The TK-year was killed by white man named Michael Dunn, who complained that Davis and his friends were playing music too loudly while parked at a gas station. Dunn was sentenced to life without parole for that killing.

McBath has said that her son’s death inspired her to run for office.

Congrats Congresswoman McBath!

RELATED NEWS:

It’s The Day After A Historic Midterm Election. Now What?

Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams In Georgia

#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls
Polling Place Worker
100 photos
2018 midterm elections , Black congresswomen , Georgia , Lucy McBath

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Trending AOL BUILD Presents: 'The Armor Of Light'
Good News! ‘Mother Of The Movement’ Lucy McBath Beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel In Major Upset
Trending Michelle Obama Becoming
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Past Miscarriage And Fertility Issues In New Book
Politicon 2017 - Day 2
Charlamagne To Participate In Live Therapy Session: ‘I Feel Like The Best Way To Eradicate Stigma Is To Show People’
7 items2018 Trumpet Awards
KeKe Wyatt Announced Her New Marriage, But Spent More Time Bashing Her Ex & His New Girlfriend
Viola Widows
Watch: The Conversation Viola Davis Had With Steve McQueen About Wearing Her “Nappy Hair” In Bed With Liam Neeson
48 itemsCelebrities Visit Univision's 'Despierta America'
The Ultimate Michael B. Jordan Gallery Because He’s Fine AF
49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Niece Among Dead In Mass Shooting
Lifetime Holiday Movies
5 Holiday Flicks We’re Checking For This Season
Democratic Senate Candidate Phil Bredesen Holds Fish Fry In Nashville, Tennessee
It’s The Day After A Historic Midterm Election. Now What?
Lexi Proctor
13-Year-Old Lexi Proctor Launched Her Own Hair Care Line After Being Bullied About Her Natural Hair
WE tv Celebrates The Return Of 'Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta'
Tiffany Evans Reveals She Suffered Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Her Ex-Husband
Jasmine Robinson
Jasmine Robinson Is A Black Woman Fighting For Her Seat At The Political Table
Celebration For A Cure
Colon Cancer Is Affecting Our Black Men, What You Need To Know About The Disease
100 items Trending Polling Place Worker
#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls
Trending '100 Streets' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
It’s About Time! Idris Elba Named People Magazine’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive
30 itemsEE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
#SexiestManAlive: 30 Times Idris Elba Looked Like A Snack
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close