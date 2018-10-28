SouthParkSusan: White Woman Gets Fired After Racist Rant Aimed At Two Black Women Goes Viral

Another day, another racist white woman doing the absolute most.

Our most recent offender is Susan Westwood, a Charlotte, NC., woman dubbed #SouthParkSusan. She was recently fired after a video of her spewing racist comments at two Black sisters went viral.

Apparently on October 19, Ms. Susan may have had a little too much wine resulting in her showing her entire a$$ in front of Leisa and Mary Garris, who were merely waiting outside of their apartment for AAA to jump their car.

This is just a few seconds of a video that has now gone viral. Two sisters recording video say the woman seen in video racially and physically attacked them while waiting for AAA to respond in their own neighborhood. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/UGslp1oZGN — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) October 27, 2018

According to WSOC News, in the video, you can see Westwood approaching the Garris sisters.

“This is Myers Park, SouthPark, B****. Why are you up in here hanging out?” she asked.

One of the Garris sisters is heard saying, “I don’t know, but you’re harassing me.”

Westwood responds by saying, “Do I need to bring my concealed weapons too? This is North Carolina by the way.”

SERIOUSLY GIRL?!?!

Westwood also asked the sisters numerous times if they lived at the Camden View Apartments and how much they pay rent.

“Do you live here? Why do we feel that we need to be here like hanging out? Let’s call 911. I want to make sure there’s nothing going on here.”

She also thought it was necessary to brag about her salary.

“I make $125,000 a year and I want to make sure that you’re all up in here. Girl, girl, girl. I’m white. I’m girl white. I’m white.”

The sisters told the news station that they were extremely “distraught” about the entire ordeal.

“We are so distraught and still very upset about what has taken place only because of the color of our skin.” Adding, “It is so upsetting to know that today we still have this overt racism going on in 2018.”

Once the video went viral, folks on Twitter identified the woman as Westwood and shared her LinkedIn profile on social media to let her employer, Spectrum Enterprise, know that this is the type of employee they have on staff.

Shortly after, Spectrum announced that they fired Westwood, citing that her behavior violated the company’s code of conduct.

“The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior. As such, Ms. Westwood’s employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately.”

The woman’s former employer has identified the woman in the video as Ms. Westwood and says has been terminated, effective immediately. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/FANmtWWAFd — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) October 27, 2018

In the meantime, the Garris sisters told WSOC TV that they are pursuing legal action for the threats Westwood made against them and have contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Authorities confirmed to the news station that four criminal summons have been issued for Westwood, including two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.

When are these folks gonna learn? LEAVE BLACK PEOPLE ALONE!

RELATED NEWS:

9-Year-Old Boy On Being Falsely Accused Of Groping #CornerstoreCaroline: ‘I Don’t Forgive This Woman’

Too Little, Too Late! #CornerstoreCaroline Apologizes After Falsely Accusing Black Boy Of Assault

‘Coupon Carl’ Calls Cops On Black Woman At CVS Because He Believed Her Coupon Was Fake

Also On HelloBeautiful: