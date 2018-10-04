CLOSE
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi B About Their Ongoing Femcee Beef

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to succeed.

Blackbird Film Fest

Source: Blackbird Film Fest Team / Blackbird Film Fest Team

Mo’nique is the newest celebrity to weigh in on the conflict between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

During an interview on Power 106’s The Cruz Show, the Oscar-winning actress was asked to share her thoughts on the rappers’ non-ending beef, including the brawl that went down at the Harper’s Bazaar New York Fashion Week event.

Trying to use comedy to express herself, Mo broke out in bars and asked if the two women at some point could try to get along.

“I wanna talk to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B,” she said.

“What’s the top spot? We’re buying into [there only being one]. I love Nicki Minaj and I love Cardi B. They are both musical geniuses. They’re both amazing… Is Taylor Swift and Jessica Simpson fighting for the top spot?… They’re in their own right, doing their own thing.”

She also made note that there doesn’t have to be one HBIC when it comes to hip-hop because there are plenty of opportunities for both of them.

“There is so much pie out there that everyone can go out and grab a slice and come back for some more. When it comes to Black talent, when it comes to Mexican, Latina, it could only be one… When it comes to white talent, it’s a mass.”

I mean, she does have a point.

In addition to handing down advice for the rappers, Mo also discussed the feud between Kevin Hart and Katt Williams, wishing that would end too.

“I cannot wait for the day that there’s a movie coming out starring Kevin Hart and Katt Williams. Because they are two brilliant comedy geniuses.”

Take a look for yourself:

cardi b , Mo'Niqiue , nICKI , nicki minaj

