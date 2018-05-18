10 Looks That Prove Black Women Slay In Headwraps

Jamé Jackson is a fashion and beauty editor based in NYC. She's a lover of all things thrifted, glittery, and #blackgirlmagic. Follow her magic on IG: @theblondemisfit and online at www.theblondemisfit.com

If there’s one thing Black women love, it’s our headwraps. You can dress it up, dress it down, and accomplish so many looks with it. You can give face or simply protect your tresses, depending on your needs. Probably the most interesting part of it all is that we don’t even need conventional headwrap fabric to pull it off. Heck, give us anything, and we’ll make lemonade out of lemons.

Case in point: The other night in the murky, and VERY rainy, streets of New York, Danielle James, Style and Beauty Editor for Madame Noire and Hello Beautiful, was caught without an umbrella and with a fresh twist-out. Immediately, Marielle Bobo, Fashion Director for iOne Digital got innovative: She snagged a garment bag and quickly twisted and turned it to make it into a very innovative headwrap. The results were quite impressive:

But honestly, this shouldn’t be new. We can literally make anything out of ANYTHING, a gift for us, and sometimes a curse when appropriated or replicated. Nonetheless, Black women have rocked the headwrap, the turban, or whatever else we can call it for YEARS. Check out our gallery below on other ways our community have rocked it, hopefully giving you some inspo for your next updo!

