Home > ThinkBeautiful

Watch: Cop Violently Chokes And Slams 22-Year-Old Black Man To The Ground At Waffle House

Anthony Wall, the 22-year-old victim, was dressed in a tuxedo after accompanying his sister to the prom.

Avatar Parker Riley

Leave a comment

Waffle House strikes again—this time, in Warsaw, North Carolina.

According to The News & Observer, on May 5, Anthony Wall, 22, was at Waffle House after taking his 16-year-old sister to prom. He reportedly got into an argument with a Waffle House employee and the police were called. No word on what the argument was about. A police officer arrived and then choked and slammed Wall to the ground. It is not clear why the officer used such aggressive force on the 22-year-old. See below:

Anthony Wall told ABC11, “I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that’s when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me.” Wall said his back was injured and he had a cut on his arm.

Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland told The News & Observer, “We are aware of the video and currently working on an investigation, following up based on the video posted, doing interviews, gathering video evidence.” He also added regarding the video going viral, “I wish people would not blow things out of proportion and not let one situation create any additional situations.” Well, sounds like this investigation is clearly going to be biased.

This is not the only incident at Waffle House in the recent past. On Sunday, April 22, 25-year-old  Chikesia Clemons was arrested by White police officers at a Waffle House in Saraland, Alabama. Three officers slammed her to the floor, exposed her breasts and one officer threatened to break her arm. Watch the video below:

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

In addition, on April 22, according to AL.com, Jacinda Mitchell claims a white woman locked the door of a Pinson, Alabama Waffle House because it didn’t want to seat her. Mitchell said she wasn’t served because she is Black. The video went viral, see below:

Sounds like Waffle House employees clearly need cultural sensitivity training.

DON’T MISS:

Waffle House Hero Raises Over $150,000 For Victims

25-Year-Old Black Woman Violently Arrested At Alabama Waffle House

Mourners Attend Wake And Funeral For Sandra Bland In Illinois

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

11 photos Launch gallery

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Continue reading Watch: Cop Violently Chokes And Slams 22-Year-Old Black Man To The Ground At Waffle House

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="719"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump's America. From the golf course to Waffle House to our own homes, here are nine places where it's literally unsafe for us to exist.

Waffle House

comments – add yours
Just Added
R. Kelly In Concert - Brooklyn, New York
Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Playlists After Announcing New Hate Content Policy
Trending TEM FREEZE FRACTURE OF TREPONEMA AND E. COLI
E. Coli Outbreak Spreads To Four Additional States
Trending Handcuffed hands
Police Arrest 95-Year-Old Grandmother For Hitting Granddaughter With Slipper
Trending Harkness Tower at Yale University
Black Yale Grad Student Was Sleeping, White Woman Calls Police On Her
Watch: Cop Violently Chokes And Slams 22-Year-Old Black Man To The Ground At Waffle House
Hair By Ivy
How Hair By Ivy Went From Homelessness To Celebrity Hair Stylist In 2 Years
20 itemsSaturday Night Live - Season 43
Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.’s Best Maternity Style Moments
Woman crying while watching television
5 Tips On How To Handle The News In Chaotic Times
8 itemsQueen Sugar Season 3
First Look At Photos From ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3
CROCODILE DU NIL
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After Crocodile Bit Off Her Arm
CinemaCon Presents The 2017 Big Screen Achievement Awards
Gabrielle Union: The Everyday Woman Is A Superhero
Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death
Federal Appeals Court Blocks Lawsuit Against Marilyn Mosby In Freddie Gray Case
Everything We Know About Airbnb Encounter With Police And 3 Black Women
LTBW EP 3
Listen To Black Women Poll: Have Social Media #Goals Changed Your Perception Of Reality
Sanaa Lathan Hosts Event At Beso - Inside
Sanaa Lathan Wants You to Know She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé: ‘I Would Never Do Anything Malicious Like That’
Melania Trump Swaggerjacks Michelle Obama, Again
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close