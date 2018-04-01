Home > ThinkBeautiful

Parkland Survivor On Laura Ingraham: ‘When Is She Going To Apologize To Lebron James?’

David Hogg told CNN that the conservative Fox News host is nothing more than a bully.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

While nearly 20 companies have pulled their ads from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show for making fun of a Parkland survivor for not getting into college, the young man himself–David Hogg–wants to know when will Ingraham will apologize to LeBron James.

Remember: The conservative and accused Nazi-lover attacked the basketball star on her show back in February, saying that athletes like him shouldn’t be talking about politics. Instead, he should just “shut and dribble.”

Well now, Hogg the outspoken teen from Parkland who knows what it’s like to be attacked by the Fox News host, is now calling for her to say sorry to the basketball star too like she did to him. (An apology that he has yet to accept.)

“A bully is a bully and it’s important to stand up to them,” Hogg said on CNN.

“She told Lebron James to shut up and dribble. I don’t see any apology for those people. It’s sad, it’s disturbing to know that somebody can bully so many people and just get away with it, especially to the level she did. I think now with advertisers standing with us, we can accomplish anything.”

Hogg has a history of pointing out the racial bias and treatment he receives compared to other Black activists and celebrities for being political.

As we previously reported, during a gun control debate with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, the teen was asked what was the biggest mistake the media had made since the tragic school shooting that left 17 dead.

Hogg responded: “Not giving black students a voice. My school is about 25 percent black, but the way we’re covered doesn’t reflect that.”

Axios journalist and developer Alex Duner added on Twitter that Hogg said the lack of black representation was “disgusting.”

We see you David!

