Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is British Vogue’s April Cover Girl

Hello Beautiful Staff
Edward Enninful‘s presence at British Vogue has created some (great) changes for the magazine. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is British Vogue’s April cover star, making her the second Black woman, since the beginning of his reign in December, to be on the cover of the magazine.

The ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ star was photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Vogue senior contributing fashion editor, Kate Phelan. She is wearing Valentino on the cover. Her makeup features a brown smokey eye (so on trend!) and a rusty red lip. It was done by Hannah Murray.

The editorial is equally as beautiful. Mbatha-Raw wears a metallic silver Dior pyjama suit paired with Ferragamo sandals. In the article the actress talks about her career trajectory, conversations with Oprah, and more.

The April issue goes on newstands March 9th, 2018. You can read part of the interview, here.

Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: There Were A Lot Of Gowns With Movement At The 'A Wrinkle In Time' Premiere

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: There Were A Lot Of Gowns With Movement At The 'A Wrinkle In Time' Premiere

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: There Were A Lot Of Gowns With Movement At The 'A Wrinkle In Time' Premiere

A Wrinkle In Time is Disney's next anticipated Hollywood blockbuster. Featuring a star-studded cast including Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid and more it's sure to become a household favorite. See the stars that came out to celebrate the movie, including Angela Bassett, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, and more. Dresses were vibrant and full of movement. Get into all the fashion below.  

