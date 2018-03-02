Home > SoBeautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Goes For Spring Style At The Oscars Sistahs Soireé

Hello Beautiful Staff
Tiffany Haddish attends Alfre Woodard and Morgan Stanley present the 9th Annual Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree wearing Prabal Gurung Resort 2018 eggshell blue look.

Alfre Woodard and Morgan Stanley Present the 9th Annual Oscar's Sistahs Soiree

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

The Girls Trip star gave us a spring look with this knee-length ruffled dress. The dress featured sheer shoulders and sleeves and ruffles placed along the decolletage and bottom of the dress. She went for black, one strap shoes.

Alfre Woodard and Morgan Stanley Present the 9th Annual Oscar's Sistahs Soiree

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

For this 70’s inspired ladylike look, Tiffany wore her hair in a high bun and some silver hoops. She accented with some minimal rings.

The model paired the look with tan pumps and chandelier earrings. It’s also a slightly shorter look than on Tiffany Haddish.

Beauties, we have to know. Is Haddish’s pastel blue look HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon - Red Carpet

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Essence Black Women In Hollywood Kicks Off Women's History Month

Essence Black Women in Hollywood brought together Black Hollywood's finest for a star-studded (and stylish!) event. The Oscars luncheon brought out our favorite celebs including Black Panther stars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o as well as actress Angela Bassett and Django Jane singer Janelle Monae. The honorees included Lena Waithe, Tiffany Haddish, Danai Gurira and Tessa Thompson. Get into all the fashion and style below. DON'T MISS: Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai Gurira Are The 2018 ‘ESSENCE’ Black Women In Hollywood Honorees Reclaiming The Brand: ‘Essence’ Is Black-Owned Again! HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish’s Oscars Nominations Announcement Look

 

