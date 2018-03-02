HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Goes For Spring Style At The Oscars Sistahs Soireé

Tiffany Haddish attends Alfre Woodard and Morgan Stanley present the 9th Annual Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree wearing Prabal Gurung Resort 2018 eggshell blue look.

The Girls Trip star gave us a spring look with this knee-length ruffled dress. The dress featured sheer shoulders and sleeves and ruffles placed along the decolletage and bottom of the dress. She went for black, one strap shoes.

For this 70’s inspired ladylike look, Tiffany wore her hair in a high bun and some silver hoops. She accented with some minimal rings.

The model paired the look with tan pumps and chandelier earrings. It’s also a slightly shorter look than on Tiffany Haddish.

Beauties, we have to know. Is Haddish’s pastel blue look HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

