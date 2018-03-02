HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Goes For Spring Style At The Oscars Sistahs Soireé

Tiffany Haddish attends Alfre Woodard and Morgan Stanley present the 9th Annual Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree wearing Prabal Gurung Resort 2018 eggshell blue look.
The Girls Trip star gave us a spring look with this knee-length ruffled dress. The dress featured sheer shoulders and sleeves and ruffles placed along the decolletage and bottom of the dress. She went for black, one strap shoes.
For this 70’s inspired ladylike look, Tiffany wore her hair in a high bun and some silver hoops. She accented with some minimal rings.
The model paired the look with tan pumps and chandelier earrings. It’s also a slightly shorter look than on Tiffany Haddish.
Beauties, we have to know. Is Haddish’s pastel blue look HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.
DON’T MISS:
Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny Side At The 2017 New York Film Critics Awards
Tiffany Haddish Recalls The Time Beyonce Had To Raise Up On An Actress For Flirting With Jay Z
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish’s Oscars Nominations Announcement Look
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Essence Black Women In Hollywood Kicks Off Women's History Month
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Essence Black Women In Hollywood Kicks Off Women's History Month
1. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:WENN 1 of 22
2. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:WENN 2 of 22
3. DANAI GURIRASource:WENN 3 of 22
4. DANAI GURIRASource:WENN 4 of 22
5. DANAI GURIRASource:WENN 5 of 22
6. AMANDA SEALESSource:WENN 6 of 22
7. AMANDA SEALESSource:WENN 7 of 22
8. AMANDA SEALESSource:WENN 8 of 22
9. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:WENN 9 of 22
10. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:WENN 10 of 22
11. JANELLE MONAESource:WENN 11 of 22
12. JANELLE MONAESource:WENN 12 of 22
13. JANELLE MONAESource:WENN 13 of 22
14. TESSA THOMPSONSource:WENN 14 of 22
15. TESSA THOMPSONSource:WENN 15 of 22
16. TESSA THOMPSONSource:WENN 16 of 22
17. ANGELA BASSETTSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. ANGELA BASSETTSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. JUNE AMBROSESource:WENN 19 of 22
20. JUNE AMBROSESource:WENN 20 of 22
21. CLAIRE SULMERS (EIC OF FASHION BOMB DAILY)Source:Getty 21 of 22
22. CLAIRE SULMERS (EIC OF FASHION BOMB DAILY)Source:Getty 22 of 22