Man Killed In Facebook Live Shooting, Suspect Arrested

The disturbing trend of violent crimes committed and recorded while on social media continues, as a man was recently shot and killed while he was live-streaming on Facebook Live.
According to the New York Daily News, Prentis Robinson from North Carolina was murdered in broad daylight earlier this week as he was recording himself while going live on Facebook. Luckily, thanks to the trail of evidence Robinson left, it didn’t take long for authorities to arrest suspect Douglas Colson for the senseless murder.
Via New York Daily News:
The suspect wanted for fatally shooting a man during a Facebook Live broadcast in North Carolina was arrested Tuesday morning, officials said. Douglas Colson turn himself into police before 9 a.m., local media report, less than a day after he fatally shot Prentis Robinson in broad daylight.
Police issued a murder warrant for Colson, 65, who they said is the man in the Facebook Live video shooting Robinson, 55. The victim had just left a Wingate, N.C., police station after speaking with the Chief Donnie Gay over his recently stolen cellphone.
As he strolled through the town and spoke on Facebook Live with a selfie stick, Robison warned his killer the camera was rolling. “You on Live,” he told the gunman before being shot four times. They haven’t released a possible motive in the brazen shooting, which sparked a temporary lockdown at the nearby Wingate University. Robinson, who’d recently celebrated his birthday, was known in the area for exposing drug dealers or reporting them to police.
As the North Carolina police continue to search for a motive surrounding Robinson’s murder, his cousin spoke to the media about his demeanor, describing him as a “laid-back person, [who was] friendly to everybody.”
