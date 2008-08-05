So Hip It’s Square

Everything retro is hip again, so why should home decor be left out in the cold?
I am a big fan of square plates and this chocolate and blue number from eurway.com reminds me of a top I used to rock back in the day. Made of 70’s-inspired patterned glass, this square plate will make a wonderful addition to your table. Use it to serve your guests a fruit salad or let it stand alone, as its beauty speaks for itself.
19.99 at www.eurway.com
