Home > Most Recent

WTH? Jeff Sessions Vows To Protect ‘Anglo-American Heritage Of Law Enforcement’

The attorney general has all but confirmed his racist White nationalism.

Nigel Roberts, NewsOne
Leave a comment

Jeff Sessions went full-on White supremacist on Monday and positioned himself as the defender of the “Anglo-American heritage” style of policing while speaking to a room full of sheriffs. It was the attorney general’s latest dog whistling attempt to tell law enforcement they will get all the legal protection they need under the president’s law-and-order crusade against people of color.

RELATED: Jeff Sessions’ Blue Lives Matter Agenda

“I want to thank every sheriff in America. Since our founding, the independently elected sheriff has been the people’s protector, who keeps law enforcement close to and accountable to people through the elected process,” Sessions said at the National Sheriff’s Association winter conference in Washington, D.C., before reportedly going off script. “The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.”

The term “Anglo-American” (read: White) was an ad-lib that was not in his prepared remarks, according to CNN. His transcript had the term “legal heritage.”

Sessions’ clearly racist views shouldn’t come as a surprise. Coretta Scott King warned back in 1986 of Session’s racism in a letter in which she predicted that he would reverse civil rights advances if appointed to a federal judgeship. As attorney general, he’s already taken steps to relaunch the war on drugs in which the criminal justice system warehoused a generation of African-American men.

During his first year as attorney general, he’s chipped away at President Barack Obama’s progressive criminal justice policies, including removing government oversight of police reforms. After a wave of high-profile police shootings of unarmed Black men, the Obama Justice Department entered into agreements with several of the most troubled police departments.

In the middle of Black History Month, the attorney general appears to be rounding up a White posse of police to ride into town.

DON’T MISS:

‘Big Brother’s’ Omarosa Cries That America Will Not Be ‘OK’ Under Trump

Auntie Maxine To Jeff Sessions: ‘How Does It Feel to Be Dragged And Humiliated? Now You Know How the African Americans You Disrespected Feel’

Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading WTH? Jeff Sessions Vows To Protect ‘Anglo-American Heritage Of Law Enforcement’

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Jeff Sessions , law enforcement , police

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
'Sparkle' - Los Angeles Premiere
Bobby Brown Reveals Bobbi Kristina Died Months Before The Public Knew
Applebees food menu in Buckley, wshington usa
Applebee’s Fires Employees Accused Of Racially Profiling Black Female Customers
WTH? Jeff Sessions Vows To Protect ‘Anglo-American Heritage Of Law Enforcement’
Trending Black History month emblem design with side view of man
Bronx Principal Denies Content For Black History Month
Trending US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Mary J. Blige Lands New Netflix Series ‘The Umbrella Academy’
Porcelan
BASE LEVEL: The Shine Behind Porcelan’s Music
Trending Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Show
Gladys Knight Shuts Down Facelift Accusations
68 itemsZimmermann - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 5
10 itemsMarvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase
#NYFWNOIR: See What The Stars Wore For The Welcome To Wakanda NYFW Show
FASHION-US-MARVEL-BLACKPANTHER
#NYFWNOIR: Welcome To Wakanda Brought Blackness And Fashion Together
Black Panther 1
We Are Wakanda: Who Is Erik Killmonger?
The 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Arrivals
Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even Though She’s Never Met Tyler Perry
9 items9th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals
Ava DuVernay, Jordan Peele & Will Packer Honored At 9th Annual AAFCA Awards
Portrait of Rosa Park, who organized the boycott of buses in Montgomery, Alabama, 1955, 20th century, United States, New York, Schomburg Center.
Behind The Movement: Centering Rosa Parks’ Story In Today’s Women’s Rights Era
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
#BlackTwitter Wasn’t Feeling The #BETSocialAwards & All Its Technical Difficulties
11 itemsChristian Cowan - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
#NYFWNOIR: Check Out The Front Row Flex As Black Stars Attend NYFW Shows