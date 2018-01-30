Home > HelloBuzz

Woman Raped At 8, Pregnant At 10 And Married At 11, Vows To Stop Childhood Marriage

We applaud her courage and bravery to fight such a truly disturbing issue.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

The devastating abuse, neglect and mistreatment of many children in this country is enough to make you literally weep as you hear the unfortunately familiar stories from victims about their abusers. One woman who faced horrible sexual abuse at an early age and ultimately forced into underage marriage is determined to end child marriage all on her own.

In an exclusive report by CNN, Sherry Johnson tells her heartbreaking story of being raped at age 8, pregnant at 10 and forced to marry her rapist at 11. After years of abuse, Johnson is now making it her mission to end childhood marriage in the U.S. and she won’t stop until proper legislation is in place.

Excerpts via CNN:

Her story is shocking. Raped at 8 and pregnant at 10, she was forced to marry her rapist at 11. She had to abandon high school after the babies kept coming. For years, she kept silent. But now, her voice rings clear in chambers where the state’s laws are made. Her unrelenting public pleas to end child marriage are being heard.

[Johnson] is on her way to meet with a state senator co-sponsoring a bill to abolish child marriage in Florida. An identical version has been introduced in the House. Johnson has spent the last five years lobbying lawmakers to stop the kind of abuse she suffered in her childhood. An effort to ban child marriage under the age of 16 got traction in the Florida House in 2014 but went nowhere in the Senate.

Since then, Johnson’s words have fallen on deaf ears. Doors have closed on her. Until recently. As incredible as this may sound, Florida stands poised to become the first state in America to say no, unequivocally, to all marriages of minors.

One of the most shocking things revealed in CNN’s exclusive with Johnson are the statistics of childhood marriage. “Child marriages are legal in every US state because of a hodgepodge of exceptions that let minors get married with parental consent or judicial approval. A majority of these marriages are coerced and involve girls marrying adult men, according to the Tahirih Justice Center, a national nonprofit group that tracks child marriage and aims to end gender-based violence.”

Despite the uphill battle, Johnson remains optimistic that she can finally impact change and stop the horrifying cycle of childhood marriage permanently. Johnson wants to stage a play based on her 2013 autobiographical novel, “Forgiving the Unforgiveable.” She’s also compiled a budget for a bus tour to promote awareness. She’s asking Lauren Book, a senator from Florida, to help her brainstorm ways to raise money.

“When the bill passes, I want the community to know this has happened,” Johnson says. “I just want ideas. This is all so new to me. I can’t relax right now,” she says without hesitation. “I’m on a journey.”

It’s a long read, but it’s definitely worth taking the time out to read Sherry Johnson’s full story and how it empowered her to make a difference.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

White College Tennis Player Tells Black Player, ‘At Least I Know My Dad,’ Suspended From Team

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

child marriage , Child Neglect , child rape , news , underage pregnancy

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Woman Raped At 8, Pregnant At 10 And Married At 11, Vows To Stop Childhood Marriage

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
2016 American Black Film Festival Awards Gala - Arrivals
Oh No! LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Was Burglarized!
Trending Tensions with Baltimore residents continue as protestors march in solidarity for Freddie Gray
Did Baltimore Police Have Toy Guns On Hand To Place On Victims Just In Case?
Miami Strutz Designer
Three Black-Owned Fashion Brands You Need To Know
11 items2018 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch
These Fine A** Men In Turtlenecks Will Make Ya Break Ya Neck
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior Florence Kasumba Achieved Her LA Premiere Look
School Girl
Woman Raped, Pregnant And Married By 11 Vows To End Child Marriage
Trending University Of Mississippi Rebels Campus
White College Tennis Player Suspended From Team For Racist Remarks Against Black Player
16 itemsPremiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere
Trending US-TRUMP-POLITICS
Omarosa Joins New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
7 Things To Watch For At Trump’s First State Of The Union Address

President Donald Trump will hit the theme “building a safe, strong and proud America” for his first official State of the Union address.
2016 Winter TCA Tour - Day 9
Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars
Student sitting at a desk in a classroom
#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel School Prank
Frustrated businesswoman
White Woman Apologizes For Calling Black Child A Monkey On Instagram
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award
It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Prep For Baby #2
Kat Von D Beauty Fragrance Launch Press Party #SAINTANDSINNER At Roosevelt
Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might Just Be A D-Cup”
NAACP And TV One Host Screening And Social Justice Summit For 'Two Sides'
Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into A Movement’ With New TV One Documentary, ‘Two-Sides’