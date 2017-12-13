Home > SoBeautiful

Everything You Want And Need To Know About LeToya Luckett’s Couture Wedding Look

Hello Beautiful Staff

LeToya Luckett got married this past weekend, creating an endless buzz on her beautiful wedding and dress. The beautiful bride wore a uniquely designed gown by Vera Wang.

My Vows 1st I want to thank you for seeing me…. Thank you for being kind, Consistent & Caring I couldn’t have designed a better mate, partner and friend, and I must thank God for giving me a gift that is exceedingly abundantly above all that I can imagine. It’s crazy how you came into my life and fit in a way that only God could orchestrate. Love is unbelievable acts & in inconvenient times. You are what I prayed for In my silent whispers to God I couldn't put you into words if I tried He knew the desires of my heart Even the ones I couldn't put into words He knew just what I needed At times I felt overlooked, picked over and dismissed, But now I Know that like Adam, God made everyone else unconcious, while He was molding me into the woman I was called to be just for you. You’re The 1st & only man my mommy ever liked for me Real talk ! & though she's not here with us physically… My granny would've loved you. I low key think she set this up ☺️ Tommi, I will love you beyond your flaws I will listen When you're weak, I'll pray for your strength I will honor you & our marriage at all times I will respect you I will hold your heart with integrity & love I will stand with you I will be honest I will be kind & understanding With patience & grace I will Keep God in the center of this marriage I will walk in love & let love permeate everything I do " I can't imagine anything I couldn't love you through " I love you Tommi ❤️

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

Later in the evening, LeToya switched it up and got into a beautiful dress designed by Nardos Design.

Our beautiful bride @letoyaluckett @stylistjbolin

A post shared by Nardos Design (@nardosdesign) on

The dress came with trumpet designs on the back and around the bottom, giving a very fitting theme to announce a stunning bride! The gown stood out, of course in a gleaming white color, headlining the wedding’s official colors of white, black and red. Definitely a classy and couture look!

The celebration was filled with class, with the couple’s love for each other being expressed on fancy pastries. Nice!

Mr. & Mrs. Walker 12.10.17 #walkerdowntheaisle

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

The themed colors were classically present throughout the ceremony, from LeToya’s deep red lip color to the bridesmaids’ long black dresses that came in different designs. The handsome groom kept the theme going as well, wearing a black and white tux with a rose and baby-breath in place of a handkerchief.

So much inspiration, class and beauty! Congratulations, LeToya! #TeamBeautiful is so excited for you.

Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That "God Sent You To Me" Love

