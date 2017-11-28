Libya’s Slave Trade Is A Human Rights Issue. Here’s Why You Should Care.

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

African migrants escaping war-torn countries in pursuit of a better life are now being sold in Libyan slave markets, according to a report by CNN.

The news comes as a troublesome CNN video report uncovered a group of African male migrants being sold as farm workers in a Tripoli market. Some of the migrants have been sold for as little as $400, CNN reports.

Human rights group have responded in outrage in the days following the report, calling on world leaders to intervene in Libya’s affairs. The nation has been without a leader since the 2011 outing of Col. Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed by NATO forces. On Tuesday, Libyan officials vowed to investigate the matter and urged the African Union to intervene.

The crisis is compounded by the influx of smugglers lawlessly operating in Libya. The country is a prime destination for migrants because of its location near the Mediterranean sea, easily accessible to southern Europe. Thousands of people have made the exodus from Nigeria, Eritrea, Guinea, Ivory Coast,, Gambia, Senegal, Sudan and Somalia.

“I abhor these appalling acts and call upon all competent authorities to investigate these activities without delay and to bring the perpetrators to justice. I have asked the relevant United Nations actors to actively pursue this matter,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in statement to Al Jazeera.

Several celebrities have called on the U.S. and the United Nations to stop the human tragedy from continuing.

My heart breaks reading about what is going on in Libya right now. Please RT to spread the news. We are not talking about this enough. https://t.co/ajEBdYuwp1 — COMMON (@common) November 28, 2017

The slave trade in Libya must be stopped. The west used Military force to help the rebels remove Gaddafi. I believe that gives the West the moral obligation to get this country back on a healthy footing. Remove the slave holders by force and help establish a stable leadership — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) November 28, 2017

Someone give @bustle an award for this VERY INFORMATIVE article on HOW YOU CAN HELP END THE SLAVE TRADE IN LIBYA & AROUND THE WORLD https://t.co/z2C23LDvO4 — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) November 28, 2017

So… I'm wondering if Khadafi was such a horrible dictator why wasn't this happening when HE WAS in power? One has no choice but to conclude his absence made this possible.🤔 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

SOURCE: CNN, Al Jazeera

DON’T MISS:

Trump Can’t Catch Undocumented Immigrants So He’s Going After Immigrants Here Legally

26 Girls Migrating From Nigeria And Niger, Found Dead At Sea