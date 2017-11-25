Home > ThinkBeautiful

Stay Woke! New App Allows You To Locate Black-Owned Businesses

Mandy Bowman, the creator of Official Black Wall Street, has launched an app that makes it easier to locate Black-owned businesses.

NewsOne Staff
Scoring on some big deals online

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

Just in time for Small Business Saturday, an entrepreneur has unveiled a new app that makes it easier to locate and shop at Black-owned businesses, The Atlanta Voice reported.

Two years ago, Mandy Bowman created a digital platform called Official Black Wall Street, which serves as a vast directory of Black-owned businesses across the globe, the news outlet writes. In efforts to further her platform’s mission, Bowman recently launched an Official Black Wall Street app which lets users know when they are near a Black-owned business.

The app was created to make the directory more accessible and to encourage individuals to circulate money in the Black community. Bowman says that through her platform she’s aiming to give Black businesses the exposure that they deserve and hopes that it will help bring them more revenue. App users have the ability to filter businesses by category, location, and different keywords. They are also able to view all of the businesses on a virtual map and leave reviews about their shopping experience.

“I believe it’s due time for us to make a conscious effort to buy Black. We’ve heard the stats – that we have a $1.2 trillion dollar buying power, yet a dollar only stays in our community for 6 hours whereas in Jewish and Asian communities, their dollar circulates for 20 days and a month, respectively,” she said in an interview, according to the source. She also added that there is a political motive behind the app, stating that “supporting black-owned businesses will allow us to vote with our dollars while strengthening the local economy in the black community.”

According to the news outlet, companies say that they have seen business growth from being on Official Black Wall Street’s website and they hope to see even more revenue come in with the addition of the app. The Official Black Wall Street app can be purchased for iPhones and Androids.

There are many platforms that have been developed to highlight Black-owned businesses. Last year, the Black Lives Matter collective and the J. Walter Thompson New York ad agency joined forces to develop a Google maps-based directory that included over 300 African-American-owned businesses nationwide.

SEE ALSO:

 

Do You Support Black Businesses? Here’s 4 Tips To Make Sure You’re Doing Your Part

#BlackOutFriday Makes An Impact As Black Friday Sales Drop

#ShoppingWhileBlack: Gabourey Sidibe Says She Was Racially Profiled At A Chanel Store

15 Of The Best Shopping Sites For Moms

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Of The Best Shopping Sites For Moms

Continue reading Stay Woke! New App Allows You To Locate Black-Owned Businesses

15 Of The Best Shopping Sites For Moms

App , black owned businesses , Wall Street

Just Added
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
Draya Posts Pics Of Tomatoes In Her Thanksgiving Collard Greens, Black Twitter Ethers Her
Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel - Inside
Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team to Help Free Cyntoia Brown
Close up of hospital operating implements
Thanksgiving Miracle! Donor Found For Georgia 2-Year-Old Denied Kidney Transplant Because of Father’s Probation
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals
Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again
You Ain’t Got To Lie Craig! Trump Says He Was Almost TIME’s “Person Of The Year,” TIME Calls That #FakeNews

With everything going on in the world, this is what y'all president is talking about on Twitter.

2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Show
New Music Alert! Dru Hill Releases New EP, ‘Christmas In Baltimore’
22 photosTraditional Stuffed Turkey Holiday Dinner with Vegetables and Pumpkin Pie
Gobble Gobble! How Celebs Spent Their Thanksgiving Holiday
Barack and Malia Obama
Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump Defend Malia Obama’s Right to Privacy
Stay Woke! New App Allows You To Locate Black-Owned Businesses

Mandy Bowman, the creator of Official Black Wall Street, has launched an app that makes it easier to locate Black-owned businesses.
Trending twins
'Let's Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We Would Love To See Rebooted'
Trending Girlfriends
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton - Classic TV Characters Who Paved The Way For 'Insecure'
Christmas On The Black Hand Side EP
V. Bozeman & Timothy Bloom Usher In The Holidays With ‘Christmas Time On The Black Hand Side’
45th NAACP Image Awards - Show
‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To Replace Charlie Rose
AOL BUILD Series: Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Accuses Comedian Of On-Air Sexual Assault
BET Networks 2013 Los Angeles Upfront
It’s Over? Lauren London & Nispey Hussle Split
Celebrities Visit Broadway - March 16, 2016
Jennifer Hudson Agrees To Let Her Son Spend Thanksgiving With David Otunga