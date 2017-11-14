Home > Most Recent

First Hijab-Wearing Barbie Designed After Ibtihaj Muhammad Is The Visual Representation We Desperately Need

"I'm proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true," the Olympian tweeted.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Ibtihaj Muhammad made history at the 2016 Rio games when the professional fencer became the first U.S. Olympian to wear a hijab during her match, eventually winning a bronze medal.

On Monday, Mattel released an image of Muhammad holding the doll made in her image, including a white fencing outfit and a matching hijab.

Muhammad revealed the Barbie to a crowd of supporter’s during Glamour’s Women of The Year award ceremony on  Monday night. “When I think about my own journey, me being a Muslim girl involved in the sport of fencing, there were people who made me feel like I didn’t belong,”she said during the unveiling. “For all those people who didn’t believe in me, this Barbie doll is for you.”

The doll will be available for purchase online next fall and is the newest Barbie in their Shero’ collection, which previously included filmmaker Ava DuVernay and gymnast Gabby Douglas.

“I’m proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true,” Muhammad wrote on her official Twitter account.

Kudos to Barbie for continuing to expand the narrative on what it means to be beautiful.

SOURCE: USA Today

DON’T MISS:

Black Barbie And Ken: Lori Harvey And Christian Combs Modeled In Milan Fashion Week

The Gabby Douglas ‘Shero; Barbie Is Here & It’s Super Cute

Whip Your Hair: Natural Hair Dolls You Just Have To Buy!

15 photos Launch gallery

Whip Your Hair: Natural Hair Dolls You Just Have To Buy!

Continue reading First Hijab-Wearing Barbie Designed After Ibtihaj Muhammad Is The Visual Representation We Desperately Need

Whip Your Hair: Natural Hair Dolls You Just Have To Buy!

Did you know HelloBeautiful is on Instagram? Follow us! Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter! Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities: [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"]

Barbie , Ibtihaj Muhammad , mattel

Just Added
Trending FYC Event For ABC's 'Black-ish' - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards, Diana Ross Receives Lifetime Achievement
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The First Look At Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Reality Show Is Freakin’ Adorable
'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Remy Ma Wraps It Up Kimono Style For Wendy Williams
12 photosGlamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards - Backstage
Check Out The Most Instagrammed Hairstyles From The 2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Trending Braids in the breeze
Ex Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit For Hair Discrimination
Trending ENTERTAINMENT-US-GLAMOUR-WOMEN-SUMMIT
Zendaya To Star As First Black Woman Vassar Grad Who Passed For White
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
GET THE LOOK: Mashup Your Menswear Style With A Feminine Flair Like Lala Anthony
Oia
#HelloWorld: Here’s How To Plan Your Ultimate Summer Vacation To Greece
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals
2 For 1: Jordin Sparks Is Married With A Baby On The Way
Portaits of U. S. Olympians
First Hijab-Wearing Barbie Designed After Ibtihaj Muhammad Is The Visual Representation We Desperately Need
15 photosSmiling Black woman playing with hair
FAB FINDS: 15 Products Under $15 That Are Perfect For Kinky Curls
Chicago Franchises
WATCH: Do You Have What It Takes To Be On One Of NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows?
MTV EMAs 2017 - Red Carpet Arrivals
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora’s Spa Day On The Red Carpet
15 photosENTERTAINMENT-US-GLAMOUR-WOMEN-SUMMIT
Red Carpet Rundown: Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards Brought Out All Of Our Favorite Stars
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service
Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?