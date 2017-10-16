Home > Most Recent

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Filed A Grievance Against The NFL For Collusion

Kaepernick's attorneys believe NFL owners have violated the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

Keyaira Kelly , Staff Writer, Producer

I write what I like. I have a beach cruiser in Brooklyn that I named 'Lucy Blue.' I do my own twists and my own stunts. Follow my adventures on IG @KeyairaKelly

San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest sparked both solidarity and outrage among sport’s fans.

Although Kaepernick ignited a movement among his teammates and beyond, it could’ve been at the cost of his career.

After not being picked up by any team in the league this season, Kaepernick has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the NFL for collusion, The Independent reports.

“We can confirm that this morning we filed a grievance under the CBA on behalf of Colin Kaepernick,” his attorney Mark Geragos said in a statement. “This was done only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.

His attorney believes that Kaepernick’s alleged ‘black balling’ infringes on his first amendment rights.

“Such a precedent threatens all patriotic Americans and harkens back to our darkest days as a nation. Protecting all athletes from such collusive conduct is what compelled Mr. Kaepernick to file his grievance. Colin Kaepernick’s goal has always been, and remains, to simply be treated fairly by the league he performed at the highest level for and to return to the football playing field.”

Specifially, Kaepernick’s attorneys believe NFL owners have violated terms of the collective bargaining agreement, that prevents teams from working together to affect a player’s employment in the league.

“No club, its employees or agents shall enter into any agreement, express or implied, with the NFL or any other club, its employees or agents to restrict or limit individual club decision-making,” the terms of the agreement states.

SOURCE: The Independent 

RELATED LINKS

CBS Reporter Backtracks On Colin Kaepernick Story: “What He Would Do During The Anthem, I Do Not Know”

Cardi B. Backs Colin Kaepernick During MTV VMAs

Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis With Django Pic

 

Colin Kaepernick , collusion , kneeling , nfl , Protest , Suing

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Filed A Grievance Against The NFL For Collusion

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Scripps Networks Interactive Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell
Sunny Anderson Under Fire For Victim Shaming Other Sexual Assault Victims
BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals
Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women Who Wear Weaves
US producer Harvey Weinstein
Viral Hashtag #MeToo Illuminates The Scope Of Sexual Assault
Hertha BSC v Schalke 94 - Bundesliga
German Soccer Team Took A Knee In Solidarity With NFL Players
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers
Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Filed A Grievance Against The NFL For Collusion
Vogue's Forces Of Fashion Conference
Get All The Details You Missed From Rihanna’s Talk At Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion Conference
'The BET Honors' 2015 - Show
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior On ‘The Platinum Life’
6 photos19th Annual amfAR New York Gala
At 62, Iman’s Vogue Editorial Shows Us There Is A Fountain Of Youth
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
A New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Out & Twitter Is Shook
2017 Black Girls Rock!
Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To Attend A Free Concert
SOMALIA-BOMBING-CONFLICT
Somalia Attack: 300 Dead After Truck Bombs Explode In Mogadishu
TIDAL X: 1015
GET THE LOOK: Beyoncé’s Bandage Mini Skirt With Sporty Stripes Is A Steal
11 photos2016 Triumph Awards
PHOTOS: Al Sharpton’s Daughter Ties The Knot In Public Ceremony
Doll wearing red leisure suit
Black Doll Found Hanging In Pennsylvania High School Locker Room Is No Laughing Matter
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
#MODELMONDAY: Zuri Tibby Is Victoria Secret PINK’s First Black Spokesmodel
New Orleans To Have First Female Mayor In History

New Orleans will have its first female mayor, and both candidates in the final election round are African Americans.