Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Filed A Grievance Against The NFL For Collusion

Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest sparked both solidarity and outrage among sport’s fans.

Although Kaepernick ignited a movement among his teammates and beyond, it could’ve been at the cost of his career.

After not being picked up by any team in the league this season, Kaepernick has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the NFL for collusion, The Independent reports.

“We can confirm that this morning we filed a grievance under the CBA on behalf of Colin Kaepernick,” his attorney Mark Geragos said in a statement. “This was done only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.

His attorney believes that Kaepernick’s alleged ‘black balling’ infringes on his first amendment rights.

“Such a precedent threatens all patriotic Americans and harkens back to our darkest days as a nation. Protecting all athletes from such collusive conduct is what compelled Mr. Kaepernick to file his grievance. Colin Kaepernick’s goal has always been, and remains, to simply be treated fairly by the league he performed at the highest level for and to return to the football playing field.”

Specifially, Kaepernick’s attorneys believe NFL owners have violated terms of the collective bargaining agreement, that prevents teams from working together to affect a player’s employment in the league.

“No club, its employees or agents shall enter into any agreement, express or implied, with the NFL or any other club, its employees or agents to restrict or limit individual club decision-making,” the terms of the agreement states.

