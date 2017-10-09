Home > SoBeautiful

Supreme’s Streetwear and Skating Brand Is Now Valued At One Billion Dollars

Hello Beautiful Staff

New York based clothing brand Supreme is on a new level. The in demand exclusive company just sold 50 percent of its stake to the Carlyle Group, the global investment firm worth nearly $200 billion dollars. Things just got real glitzy for Supreme.

Starting off as a skateboarding brand with an urban appeal, Supreme has taken serious strides over the years becoming a staple name in fashion. Some of your faves, including Drake, Kanye and Pharrell are known for rocking the urban-fancy brand. They’ve also been rumored to partner with some of the legendary game players in the fashion industry and now they’re value has sky rocketed to $1 billion. Not bad at all!

Supreme Fall/Winter 2016

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on

Even though the company’s actual value remains unknown, they’re projected earning for the year are headed toward $100 million as they remain one of the most exclusive brands around. With the recent investment of the Carlyle Group, it will be interesting to see where all that money will go, considering Supreme has a handful of stores around the globe and thrives on exclusive availability of their products.

Supreme®/Vans® Motion Logo Era

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on

Will the new investment mean Supreme’s products will be one step closer to your favorite store? Only time will tell.

10 Style Tips From Our Favorite Fashion Bloggers

10 Style Tips From Our Favorite Fashion Bloggers

