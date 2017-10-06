CLOSE
HomeMost Recent

Trump Just Made It So That Your Employer Can Refuse To Pay For Your Birth Control

The fight to control women's reproductive rights wages on.

Contraceptive pills

Source: TEK IMAGE / Getty

Trump just dealt a divisive blow to a Obama era mandate concerning birth control. Now employers will have the right to deny birth control coverage based on religious grounds, prompting criticism for several prominent groups advocating for women’s reproductive rights.

The decision, handed down by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services no longer demands the no co-pay requirement instruction for employers. Critics propose that the move could impact millions of women though a study by Health & Human services touts a severely lower number, alleging that only 120,000 women would be affected.

The new mandate would allow employers, including nonprofits, private firms and public traded companies, to halt offering contraceptives through health coverage if the employer finds “sincerely held religious or moral objection,” according to CNN‘s report. A second part of the mandate would allow employers to refuse coverage if they find any moral conviction, not particularly tied to religious beliefs.

Several organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Women’s Law Center, the Center for Reproductive Rights spoke out against the administration’s decision. According to CNN, the ACLU plans to file a suit against the administration on Friday. These groups ascertain that birth control is not only aligned with pregnancy prevention, but also treats hormonal imbalances and severe conditions like endometriosis.

More than 55 million women  in the U.S. have birth control with zero co-pay, according to the NWLC. The organization released a study in 2013, reporting that the Obama era mandate saved women $1.4 billion in birth control pill costs.

SOURCE: CNN

DON’T MISS:

Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay Sis

SNL’s Michael Che Calls Trump a ‘Cheap Cracker’ Over Trifling Puerto Rico Response

birth control , Department of Health and Human Services , donald trump , Obamacare

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
30 items Trending Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit
Black Twitter Uplifts Jussie Smollett After Being Brutally Attacked By MAGA Supporters
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar Braxton
18 items25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 SAG Awards
23 itemsMarlo Hampton & Eva Marcille
#BlackTwitter Takes Turns Dragging Marlo After Eva Read Her For Filth On ‘RHOA’
5 items25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther’s Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs
US-POLITICS-ELECTION-HARRIS-VOTE
Kamala Harris Formally Launches Presidential Campaign With Powerful Oakland Rally
25 items Trending DL Hughley & Terry Crews
#SlapHimTerry: Terry Crews Drags DL Hughley For Questioning His Manhood And Victim-Blaming
R Kelly
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country Flight For Underage Girl
6 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Blackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The Help’
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 itemsJ. Cole Performs at Le Zenith
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close