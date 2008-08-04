Suzani Beach Towel

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Everyone knows I’m the ultimate beach queen, so when I make my weekend trek to the beach I need to know that my towel game is on point. Yet even though summer may be winding down, there’s still time to get out there and catch some rays, and these vibrant, geometric Suzani cotton towels from potterybarn.com are the perfect summer accessory.

Made of dense cotton, these monogrammable towels are woven on one side and white on the other.

29.00, potterybarn.com

