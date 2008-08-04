CLOSE
Suzani Beach Towel

Everyone knows I’m the ultimate beach queen, so when I make my weekend trek to the beach I need to know that my towel game is on point. Yet even though summer may be winding down, there’s still time to get out there and catch some rays, and these vibrant, geometric Suzani cotton towels from potterybarn.com are the perfect summer accessory.

Made of dense cotton, these monogrammable towels are woven on one side and white on the other.

29.00, potterybarn.com

Close