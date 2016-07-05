Kylie Jenner Poses For Puma And Discusses Sneaker Style

The Puma partnership with Kylie Jenner is at it’s second go around.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clique, 18, is using her tomboyish side to help Puma rake in big bucks. Her second campaign kicked off July 4th weekend and used an old school, New York subway style to give a throwback feel to the new Retro Suede designs.

Admitting to owning at least 50 pairs of sneakers, the model has incorporated this look into her personal style. Her trick to the athleisure look (a fashion trend where workout clothes are worn in other settings), is, “I like high-tops with leggings or out at night with a sexy dress. With shorts or skirts, low-tops so my legs look longer.”

Kylie has mastered the art of athleisure and is using her style and talents to further popularize and uplift the Puma brand.

Will you be rocking the Puma Suede’s?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

