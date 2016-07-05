CLOSE
HomeSoBeautiful

Kylie Jenner Poses For Puma And Discusses Sneaker Style

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clique, 18, is using her tomboyish side to promote the new Puma Suede's.

Leave a comment

The Puma partnership with Kylie Jenner is at it’s second go around.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clique, 18, is using her tomboyish side to help Puma rake in big bucks. Her second campaign kicked off July 4th weekend and used an old school, New York subway style to give a throwback feel to the new Retro Suede designs.

Admitting to owning at least 50 pairs of sneakers, the model has incorporated this look into her personal style. Her trick to the athleisure look (a fashion trend where workout clothes are worn in other settings), is, “I like high-tops with leggings or out at night with a sexy dress. With shorts or skirts, low-tops so my legs look longer.”

Kylie has mastered the art of athleisure and is using her style and talents to further popularize and uplift the Puma brand.

Will you be rocking the Puma Suede’s?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

DON’T MISS:

The Battle Of The Latex (Dress): Kylie Jenner vs Marlo Hampton

Kanye West Is In An Unrequited Love Affair With The Fashion Industry, And It’s Time He Learns How To Move On

FAB OR FUG: Kim Kardashian Visits Snapchat Headquarters In Business-Athleisure

Kylie Jenner, Will & Jada, Zendaya, & More Attend Rihanna’s 2nd Annual Diamond Ball
9 photos
athleisure , Kylie Jenner , puma , sneakers

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought The F**k Back.’
15 itemsFashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life
Classroom
Christian School Apologizes After Teacher Wore Blackface During African History Lesson
World Premiere Of Disney's 'Monkey Kingdom'
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested In Atlanta After Fight
Taraji P. Henson Lets Us In On A Little Secret: My Fiancé Wears Magnums
man walking in snow
Meet The Chicago Woman Who Bought Hotel Rooms For The Homeless During The Polar Vortex
Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Discusses President Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts
Black History Makers Today: The Black Women TSA Agents Who Made It Work Despite The Government Shutdown
32 itemsColin Kaepernick Teacher
These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We’ve Ever Seen!
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall
12 items26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals
Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae
US-WEATHER-WINTER STORM
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’
14 itemsABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
18 itemsThe Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew
British Newspaper Criticizes Meghan Markle For Touching Her Baby Bump Too Much
B. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
How Convenient: B Smith’s Husband Dan Gasby & His Mistress Have A Radio Show Coming
30 itemsSpotify Cosmic Playlist Launch Event
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 15, 2019
Fenty Sunglasses On The Way? A Conspiracy Theory From An Avid Rihanna Enthusiast
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close