Michelle Obama Makes A Surprising Choice At The Cuba State Dinner

Cuban Leader Raul Castro Hosts State Dinner For President Obama

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

President Barack Obama was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama to the Cuba State Dinner on Tuesday evening hosted by Raul Castro. While many were curious as to the topic of conversation: the embargo and the future budding relationship between Cuba and America, the biggest buzz was around First Lady Michelle Obama.

What will FLOTUS wear?

As the First Lady, Michelle Obama has utilized the dinners to adorn herself in gowns by designers of the culture or country being represented. The most recent state dinner, honoring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, she chose a gown by NYC based, Taiwanese-Canadian designer, Jason Wu.

US-OBAMA-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

In 2011, she wore a violet Doo-Ri Chung dress by the Korean-American designer to honor the South Korean President.

President And Mrs. Obama Receive South Korean President For Official State Visit

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

For the Cuban dinner, the dress code was “cocktail casual,” hence seeing the First Lady in a more relaxed, yet chic ensemble. She chose a Naeem Khan cocktail dress in a Kashmiri fabric. Embroidery is currently trending and the dress is patterned in embroidered flowers, a pattern recognized from the pre-Fall Naeem Khan collection.

First Lady Michelle Obama has been on a floral kick! She arrived in Cuba in a floral a-line Caroline Herrera dress.

CUBA-US-DIPLOMACY-OBAMA

Source: ADALBERTO ROQUE / Getty

The Obamas are now in Argentina.

