Even Beyonce’s Cornrows Are In Formation: The Star Stuns In Garage Magazine

I write what I like. Follow my trail of stories through photos on IG @KeyairaKelly

Beyonce’s edges obey her every command, including being tightly braided into slaylicious cornrows.

The “Formation” artist is looking amaze balls, per usual, on the cover of Garage Magazine.

Look at how every inch of baby hair and afros is perfectly aligned to frame her face:

Beyoncé for Garage Magazine 🔥 https://t.co/MGdlXlTS5b—

Kontrol Magazine (@Kontrolmag) February 24, 2016

She slays to infinity and beyond. Now, where’s the album, Bey?

RELATED LINKS

Oop: Wendy Williams Says Rihanna Won’t Be A Legend Like Beyonce

Michael Costello Is Now Direct To Consumer So Neither Beyonce Nor YOU Have To Wait On Fashion

The Anti-Beyonce Protest Was A Massive Success… For Beyonce Fans

Also On HelloBeautiful: