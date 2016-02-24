CLOSE
Even Beyonce’s Cornrows Are In Formation: The Star Stuns In Garage Magazine

Her edges slay.

US-GRAMMY-SHOW

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Beyonce’s edges obey her every command, including being tightly braided into slaylicious cornrows.

The “Formation” artist is looking amaze balls, per usual, on the cover of Garage Magazine.

Look at how every inch of baby hair and afros is perfectly aligned to frame her face:

She slays to infinity and beyond. Now, where’s the album, Bey?

