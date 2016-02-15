AM BUZZ: Kanye Begs Mark Zuckerberg For Money; Drake To Release His Own Brand Of Liquor & More…

I write what I like. Follow my trail of stories through photos on IG @KeyairaKelly

Kanye Publicly Begs For Mark Zuckerberg To Give Him Money

Kanye basically told Mark Zuckerberg, “I’m going to let you finish your birthday, but um…I really need some money.”

No..really.

The rapper took to Twitter to solicit Zuckerberg for an artistic investment:

Mark Zuckerberg I know it’s your bday but can you please call me by 2mrw… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

You love hip hop, you love my art… I am your favorite artist but you watch me barely breathe and still play my album in your house … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

World, please tweet, FaceTime, Facebook, instagram, whatever you gotta do to get Mark to support me… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

He then continued comparing himself to Walt Disney, but poorer:

I’m this generation's Disney… I want to bring dope shit to the world… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I don’t have enough resources to create what I really can… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

And then he humbled himself, to continue his plea:

Mark, I am publicly asking you for help… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

one of the coolest things you could ever do is to help me in my time of need — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Wait, but where’s your wife? If you guys are a unit, why isn’t she investing in your ideas?

Anyway, do you think his Twitter pleas will get him the attention and money he needs?

The story continues.

UP NEXT: We May Be Able To Take Shots Of Drake With His New Whiskey

1 2 3Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful: