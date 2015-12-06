Home

Nicki Minaj Bails Her Brother Out After Arrest For Allegedly Raping A Minor

Nicki wasn't going to allow her brother to spend another day behind bars no matter what he may have done.

Nicki Minaj dug deep to get her brother out of jail after he was arrested for allegedly raping a child.

Jelani Maraj was locked up on Tuesday in Long Island, New York, on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl.

Nicki was determined to get him out of jail by the weekend. According to The New York Post, she paid the $100,000 bond on Friday to set him free. Court documents show that she even put up two of her homes in New York as collateral.

Nassau County prosecutors had requested that Maraj be held on $500,000 bond, but not even that would have kept Nicki from springing him out. A source told The Post, “She was prepared to do anything for her brother.”

Reportedly, Nicki would have offered a letter of credit worth at least $2 million for his bond had it been higher.

It’s been an expensive year to be related to Maraj. Earlier this year, Nicki shelled out at least $30,000 for his wedding in August. He’s due back in court on December 9.

